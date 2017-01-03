Batavia man convicted of drug sale charges by jury in Wyoming County
A Batavia man with a history of drug-related activity in the city has been convicted on drug sales charges by a jury in Wyoming County after a three-day trial. Bradley J. Broadbent, 37, was found guilty of one count each of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.
