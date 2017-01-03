Auditions this evening for Batavia Pl...

Auditions this evening for Batavia Players' expanded...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Batavian

Auditions will be held this evening, Jan. 4, for Batavia Players' one act plays inspired by Shakespeare and William Shakespeare's "Hamlet." They are at 6:30 and 8:30 at the Harvester 56 Theater on Harvester Avenue in Batavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abluntrumphater 9 hr Bflo Neocon 25
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) 11 hr Bflo Neocon 52
News Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co... Wed spud 5
News Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar... Wed Lief Coach fatboy 6
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Wed punK 12
Do you feel thinking has changed this new years? Jan 3 TheNewMaster 1
Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY Jan 3 Bad Decision 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,077 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,149

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC