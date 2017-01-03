Auditions this evening for Batavia Players' expanded...
Auditions will be held this evening, Jan. 4, for Batavia Players' one act plays inspired by Shakespeare and William Shakespeare's "Hamlet." They are at 6:30 and 8:30 at the Harvester 56 Theater on Harvester Avenue in Batavia.
