Attempted robbery charge added to couple in custody after incident, accident and search in Le Roy
Two people arrested in December following an accident and pursuit through the woods off Keeney Road in Le Roy are now being accused of attempting to rob a nearby gas station that same night Giancarolo A. Miranda, 18, of Clipknock Road, Stafford, and Haleigh I. Ogden, 19, of East Avenue, Batavia, were charged today with attempted robbery 2nd. The arrest stems for a series of incidents the night of Dec. 12 that started the Kwik Fill in Le Roy when the pair allegedly showed up there about 10 p.m. with the intention to steal property.
