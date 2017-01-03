Attempted robbery charge added to cou...

Attempted robbery charge added to couple in custody after incident, accident and search in Le Roy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Two people arrested in December following an accident and pursuit through the woods off Keeney Road in Le Roy are now being accused of attempting to rob a nearby gas station that same night Giancarolo A. Miranda, 18, of Clipknock Road, Stafford, and Haleigh I. Ogden, 19, of East Avenue, Batavia, were charged today with attempted robbery 2nd. The arrest stems for a series of incidents the night of Dec. 12 that started the Kwik Fill in Le Roy when the pair allegedly showed up there about 10 p.m. with the intention to steal property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) 2 min TRUMP aint no chump 51
News Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co... Wed spud 5
News Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar... Wed Lief Coach fatboy 6
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Wed punK 12
Do you feel thinking has changed this new years? Jan 3 TheNewMaster 1
Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY Jan 3 Bad Decision 5
McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10) Jan 3 wants a one on one 8
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,294 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,579

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC