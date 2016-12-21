When a baby stopped breathing, one of...

When a baby stopped breathing, one of Settler's regular customers saved her life

Wednesday Dec 21

There's a family in Batavia who's Christmas is going to be a whole lot brighter thanks to Liz Machala. That's because there's a baby who is alive who might not be if not for Machala's ability to remain calm under stress and her knowledge of CPR.

Batavia, NY

