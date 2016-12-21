Video: A time-lapse view of Batavia, 1984-2016
Google Earth has introduced a new feature -- a time-lapse of satellite pictures that give you a view of how an area has changed from 1984 to present. We zoomed in on Batavia and captured this video of our area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would be better for the fans to fire Doug Whaley
|2 hr
|lizards lisp
|4
|Put the letter "L" back in Cabelas.
|12 hr
|perceptiondecption
|1
|Why Andy Cuomo doesn't want uber jobs
|13 hr
|Santa
|1
|My Christmas wish for Carl Palidino
|15 hr
|Elwood Blues
|2
|The religious don't understand "judgement"
|Thu
|oneofyourparents
|1
|Legion Trump & Putin restart the nuclear arms r...
|Thu
|Ronald Dumpt
|1
|How to avoid harassment on planes.
|Thu
|Ivana Tinkle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC