Revised sign code public hearing is Jan. 9; Dwyer Stadium lease agreement on the table

Batavia City Council set a public hearing on its amended sign code Monday night, but not before President Eugene Jankowski made sure three key changes had been made to the regulations. "They added the 10 seconds like we asked, and also the non-conforming provision and removed the whole section about charging fee," Jankowski said prior to the unanimous vote to schedule the public hearing for 7 p.m. Jan. 9, 2017 -- the date of Council's next Business meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.