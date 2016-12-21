Resident says Town's Comprehensive Pl...

Resident says Town's Comprehensive Plan Update curtails development of his property

A Town of Batavia property owner told the municpality's Town Board on Wednesday night that he thinks the current version of its Comprehensive Plan Update contains rules and regulations that would prevent future development of his land. "The plan is very restrictive," said Bruce Newton, owner of property next to the Tonawanda Creek near the Willow Bend Inn on West Main Road.

