Person of interest in shooting on Jackson Street not yet located
Police have yet to locate Jeremy "Boog" Armstrong, a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Dec. 2 in the area of 107 Jackson St., Batavia. Investigators have been attempting to locate Armstrong since the shooting, which sent a man to the hospital reportedly with a chest and shoulder wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buzz Aldrin's tweet
|5 hr
|HaroldtheOlympian
|2
|Agenda 21 and 2030
|8 hr
|BookoftheLaw
|4
|Putin is no longer Trumps friend.
|8 hr
|SharonSharon15416
|2
|Would be better for the fans to fire Doug Whaley
|Tue
|surrounded2
|8
|My Christmas wish for Carl Palidino
|Tue
|stophumancloning
|3
|Why do Antartica's resources continue to go unt...
|Tue
|Arianni
|1
|Why does the US leave travelling citizens unpro...
|Tue
|Flugelrad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC