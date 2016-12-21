Person of interest in shooting on Jac...

Person of interest in shooting on Jackson Street not yet located

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Batavian

Police have yet to locate Jeremy "Boog" Armstrong, a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Dec. 2 in the area of 107 Jackson St., Batavia. Investigators have been attempting to locate Armstrong since the shooting, which sent a man to the hospital reportedly with a chest and shoulder wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buzz Aldrin's tweet 5 hr HaroldtheOlympian 2
Agenda 21 and 2030 8 hr BookoftheLaw 4
Putin is no longer Trumps friend. 8 hr SharonSharon15416 2
Would be better for the fans to fire Doug Whaley Tue surrounded2 8
My Christmas wish for Carl Palidino Tue stophumancloning 3
Why do Antartica's resources continue to go unt... Tue Arianni 1
Why does the US leave travelling citizens unpro... Tue Flugelrad 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC