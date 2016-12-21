Mother accused of leaving twins home alone before fatal fire hires new attorney
The former Batavia resident who is accused of leaving her twin sons home alone one night in May before they died in a fire has hired a new criminal defense attorney. The 25-year-old Stafford resident appeared in Batavia Town Court yesterday with her new attorney, who replaces Public Defender Jerry Ader.
