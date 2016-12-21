Mancuso Bowling Center hosts Liberty Partnership outing

About 50 students from Batavia High School, Batavia Middle School, Byron-Bergen Central School, Albion Central School and Medina Central School took part in a recreational field trip this afternoon at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia as participants in the Liberty Partnership Program, which is coordinated by Genesee Community College in conjunction with the NYS Department of Education. Mary Ann Bowman, program director, said the outing provided an opportunity to "keep the students connected" while school is in recess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.