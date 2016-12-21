Mancuso Bowling Center hosts Liberty Partnership outing
About 50 students from Batavia High School, Batavia Middle School, Byron-Bergen Central School, Albion Central School and Medina Central School took part in a recreational field trip this afternoon at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia as participants in the Liberty Partnership Program, which is coordinated by Genesee Community College in conjunction with the NYS Department of Education. Mary Ann Bowman, program director, said the outing provided an opportunity to "keep the students connected" while school is in recess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Whats a good porn site. (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|27
|Buzz Aldrin's tweet
|Thu
|Crowleyreincarnated
|3
|Agenda 21 and 2030
|Wed
|BookoftheLaw
|4
|Putin is no longer Trumps friend.
|Wed
|SharonSharon15416
|2
|Would be better for the fans to fire Doug Whaley
|Dec 27
|surrounded2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC