Law and Order: Pembroke man arrested after allegedly striking driver...

Daniel John Kearney , 57, of Genesee Street, Pembroke, is charged with second-degree harassment and reckless driving. At 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 23, following an investigation of a road-rage incident, it is alleged that Kearney struck another driver in the face and cut off the other driver while on Pearl Street Road, Batavia.

