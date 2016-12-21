Kiwanis Club ready to spread a little Christmas cheer with local families
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Batavia were at their Secret Santa location yesterday getting ready dozens of holiday tote bags and other gifts for families that will be invited today to that location to pick up the care packages, receive gifts and visit with Santa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buzz Aldrin's tweet
|3 hr
|Crowleyreincarnated
|3
|Agenda 21 and 2030
|14 hr
|BookoftheLaw
|4
|Putin is no longer Trumps friend.
|14 hr
|SharonSharon15416
|2
|Would be better for the fans to fire Doug Whaley
|Tue
|surrounded2
|8
|My Christmas wish for Carl Palidino
|Tue
|stophumancloning
|3
|Why do Antartica's resources continue to go unt...
|Tue
|Arianni
|1
|Why does the US leave travelling citizens unpro...
|Tue
|Flugelrad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC