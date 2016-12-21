Kiwanis Club ready to spread a little...

Kiwanis Club ready to spread a little Christmas cheer with local families

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Batavia were at their Secret Santa location yesterday getting ready dozens of holiday tote bags and other gifts for families that will be invited today to that location to pick up the care packages, receive gifts and visit with Santa.

