Grand Jury: Two men indicted for first-degree burglary of Central Avenue apartment

Daniel J. Gilbert is accused of the crime of first-degree burglary, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 28, Gilbert knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling -- an upper apartment on Central Avenue in Batavia -- with the intent to commit a crime therein and when entering or immediately fleeing from the dwelling, he or another participants in the alleged crime caused physical injury to a person who was not a participant in the crime.

