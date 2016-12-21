Grand Jury: Man accused of selling cocaine in the Town of Batavia
Antoine T. Clark is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 29 in the Town of Batavia that Clark knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug, cocaine, with intent to sell it.
