Genesee Tourism: Familiar Batavia loc...

Genesee Tourism: Familiar Batavia location still serving amazing food

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Batavian

Fine dining is alive n' well in Batavia! For the past year and a half, Rochester Club West at Bohn's has successfully carried the culinary torch at 5256 Clinton Street in Batavia. The physical location has been a dining destination for almost fifty years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Would be better for the fans to fire Doug Whaley 2 hr lizards lisp 4
Put the letter "L" back in Cabelas. 12 hr perceptiondecption 1
Why Andy Cuomo doesn't want uber jobs 13 hr Santa 1
My Christmas wish for Carl Palidino 15 hr Elwood Blues 2
The religious don't understand "judgement" Thu oneofyourparents 1
Legion Trump & Putin restart the nuclear arms r... Thu Ronald Dumpt 1
How to avoid harassment on planes. Thu Ivana Tinkle 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,484 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,783

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC