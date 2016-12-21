County's new outdoor ice skating rink has ice
Tim Hens clears snow from the new outdoor ice skating rink at DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia and he said the rink should open today, but if not today, tomorrow. The rink was made possible when the Town of Oakfield donated the rink to the county for use in DeWitt.
