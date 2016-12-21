Batavia schools to implement new program to help students who are falling behind in studies

In an effort to help students who are falling far behind in their studies, to the point where the students start to lose hope of catching up, principals Scott Wilson, Batavia HS, and Ashley John Grillo, Batavia MS, have developed an innovative new afterschool program to help the students make up for lost time. The program will be held at the high school on Mondays through Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. There would be a rotating group of teachers running the sessions each day and the program uses online courses designed to help students with make-up work as well as group learning.

