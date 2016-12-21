Batavia man accused of selling heroin to task force agent
A 30-year-old Batavia resident has been arrested on a warrant for allegedly selling drugs to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force. Victor D. "Grimes" Guy, of Pearl Street, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would be better for the fans to fire Doug Whaley
|2 hr
|lizards lisp
|4
|Put the letter "L" back in Cabelas.
|12 hr
|perceptiondecption
|1
|Why Andy Cuomo doesn't want uber jobs
|13 hr
|Santa
|1
|My Christmas wish for Carl Palidino
|15 hr
|Elwood Blues
|2
|The religious don't understand "judgement"
|Thu
|oneofyourparents
|1
|Legion Trump & Putin restart the nuclear arms r...
|Thu
|Ronald Dumpt
|1
|How to avoid harassment on planes.
|Thu
|Ivana Tinkle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC