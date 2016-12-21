Batavia Downs to host Turkey Drive next Thursday
Officials from Western Region Off-Track Betting Corporation have announced that the organization will hold its annual Turkey Drive to benefit local families on Thursday, December 22nd. The drive will take place in the Batavia Downs parking lot, located at 8315 Park Road in Batavia, from 12pm - 3pm.
