Geneva man rear-ends car on I-88 caus...

Geneva man rear-ends car on I-88 causing 5-car crash, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Want to make sure you receive the latest local news? We've got you covered! Get the best in local news, sports, community events, with focus on what's coming up for the weekend. Weekly mail subscription offers Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports, weather, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Retired Deputy Nick Ficarello and sexual harass... 3 hr Sheriff of the Ye... 4
teenage sleepovers (Jul '14) Tue really? 21
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mon kimmaloney14 59
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) Jul 7 Dan 16
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
News Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16) Aug '16 row row the boat 5
News Kendall board OKs - urban' chickens (Oct '10) May '16 Tamie 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kane County was issued at July 12 at 4:36PM CDT

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC