Fox Valley police reports
According to a report, an officer was patrolling the street on foot when Lechman passed him, and the officer smelled cannabis. • Sally A. Brown, 26, of the 1900 block of Wessel Court, St. Charles, was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, at 10:37 p.m. June 22 on the 1700 block of West State Street, police said.
