'Win the Bar' raffle part of this year's Cocktails in the Park benefit

Show your love and support of downtown Batavia all while enjoying an evening on the banks of the Fox River at the annual "Cocktails in the Park" fundraiser. It will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Appleton Park, on the east side of city hall, 100 N. Island Ave. "Cocktails in the Park" is an event dedicated to showcasing Batavia restaurants and a unique opportunity to discover downtown Batavia, all while raising funds for Batavia MainStreet for revitalization efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.