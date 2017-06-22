Students from St. Charles, Batavia am...

Students from St. Charles, Batavia among cadets picked for military academies

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Want to make sure you receive the latest local news? We've got you covered! Get the best in local news, sports, community events, with focus on what's coming up for the weekend. Weekly mail subscription offers Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports, weather, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ... Jun 12 frogcycle 1
How do you feel about Joliet. (Apr '07) Jun 5 Robert Thomas 178
Neighbor of New Lenox May 30 Heywood Yablome 1
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) May '17 The Now Adult 15
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
News Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16) Aug '16 row row the boat 5
News Kendall board OKs - urban' chickens (Oct '10) May '16 Tamie 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC