Stop by Super Savvy Senior Expo

The Batavia Park District will host the ninth annual Super Savvy Senior Expo from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 7, at the Eastside Community Center, 14 N. Van Buren St., Batavia. This free expo will showcase a variety of services available for young at heart individuals and/or their caregivers.
