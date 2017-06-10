Spartan Baseball: Alex Troop gets taken in the Ninth Round of MLB Draft
Alex Troop, the red-shirt sophomore out of Batavia, Illinois was selected by the Washington Nationals in the ninth round of the MLB Draft. The lefty was Michigan State's most reliable arm on the mound in 2017.
