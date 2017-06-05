Sixth-grade students at Batavia MS tr...

Sixth-grade students at Batavia MS travel the Silk Road from classroom to classroom

One of the most memorable days of sixth grade at Batavia Middle School is the day students recreate the Silk Road, says social studies teacher Stephanie D'Alba. Many of the children dress in costumes of the nations along the world's first stable trading route that connected China withi Rome and started the process of global trade.

