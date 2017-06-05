Sixth-grade students at Batavia MS travel the Silk Road from classroom to classroom
One of the most memorable days of sixth grade at Batavia Middle School is the day students recreate the Silk Road, says social studies teacher Stephanie D'Alba. Many of the children dress in costumes of the nations along the world's first stable trading route that connected China withi Rome and started the process of global trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you feel about Joliet. (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Robert Thomas
|178
|Dumbing down high school
|16 hr
|Defeat Liz Warren...
|18
|Neighbor of New Lenox
|May 30
|Heywood Yablome
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|i love you (May '11)
|May 11
|April M.
|2
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC