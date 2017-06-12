Republicans, Democrats united to keep Argonne, Fermilab jobs
President Donald Trump's proposed budget would mean the loss of 150 to 200 jobs at Fermilab in Batavia, lawmakers say. Illinois lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are pushing back against cuts in President Donald Trump's proposed budget, which they warn could mean layoffs at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia and Argonne National Laboratory near Darien.
