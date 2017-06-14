Remodeled Elgin Aldi part of company'...

Remodeled Elgin Aldi part of company's bigger plans

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Store manager Alex Valenzuela stands next to an array of fruits and vegetables in the expanded produce department at the remodeled Aldi off Randall Road in Elgin. The store held its grand reopening Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ... Mon frogcycle 1
How do you feel about Joliet. (Apr '07) Jun 5 Robert Thomas 178
Neighbor of New Lenox May 30 Heywood Yablome 1
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) May 23 The Now Adult 15
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May '17 Trumpisawesome 1
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
News Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16) Aug '16 row row the boat 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kane County was issued at June 14 at 12:40PM CDT

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC