Police: Pair put skimmers, cameras on ATMs

Aurora police say these two people placed skimmers and pinhole cameras on ATMs in Aurora, Batavia, and Yorkville on Sunday in an attempt to steal people's credit and debit card information. Aurora police say these two people placed skimmers and pinhole cameras on ATMs in Aurora, Batavia, and Yorkville on Sunday in an attempt to steal people's credit and debit card information.

