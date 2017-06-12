Plan for apartments at historic Campa...

Plan for apartments at historic Campana building raises concerns

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A developer wants to put 80 apartments into the historic Campana building on the border of Batavia and Geneva. Some neighbors are not happy with a proposal to convert the 1936 Campana Building on the border of Batavia and Geneva into income-restricted and market-rate apartments.

