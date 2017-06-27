Peck Farm Park holds special spot in ...

Peck Farm Park holds special spot in family's hearts

1 min ago

Some of Erdene Peck's beloved peonies live on, in a picnic area named for her at Peck Farm Park in Geneva. That pleased Anne and John Peck, two of her children, who visited the park Wednesday for an informal dedication of the garden.

