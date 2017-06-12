Memory expert to offer strategies for seniors July 11 at The Holmstad
Dr. Linda Sasser will present "Keep Your Brain Fit and Your Memory Sharp" July 11 at The Holmstad in Batavia. As you age, keeping the brain sharp is vital to enjoying a full and rewarding lifestyle.
Read more at Daily Herald.
