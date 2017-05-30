Immanuel-Batavia to offer 'Maker Fun Factory' VBS
A summer kids' event called "Maker Fun Factory VBS" will be offered on June 19-23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Batavia. At "Maker Fun Factory," kids discover that God made them -- and for a purpose! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God's love, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they'll take home and play with all summer long.
