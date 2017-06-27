How telecommuters create a new type of Neighborhood Watch
After you read this, you'll have to decide if I am just a nosy old man, or a guy wanting to make sure everything in his neighborhood is OK. Those of us who work from our homes generally find out the pros and cons fairly quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Jun 12
|frogcycle
|1
|How do you feel about Joliet. (Apr '07)
|Jun 5
|Robert Thomas
|178
|Neighbor of New Lenox
|May 30
|Heywood Yablome
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May '17
|The Now Adult
|15
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|row row the boat
|5
|Kendall board OKs - urban' chickens (Oct '10)
|May '16
|Tamie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC