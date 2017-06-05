Get your hearing checked at Batavia S...

Get your hearing checked at Batavia Sam's Club

9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Sam's Club in Batavia has opened a new hearing center. An open house on June 10 will offer free hearing tests and information about hearing loss.

