German Grocer Aldi Ups US Ante, Plans to Raise Store Total to 2,500
German grocery store chain Aldi is placing a huge bet on future growth by announcing that it plans to expand by 900 stores to 2,500 by the end of 2022, an announcement that got investors' attention Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|17 hr
|frogcycle
|1
|How do you feel about Joliet. (Apr '07)
|Jun 5
|Robert Thomas
|178
|Neighbor of New Lenox
|May 30
|Heywood Yablome
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|row row the boat
|5
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC