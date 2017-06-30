Denny's coming to Batavia

The Batavia Plan Commission approved Denny's exterior remodeling plan June 21. The applicant, Food Service Concepts Inc., plans to replace the shingle roof with a seamless metal roof, refresh the landscaping and add a sign, according to its design application . The restaurant at 521 N. Randall Road started life as a Bennigan's, but that closed in 2008 when the company underwent bankruptcy.

