Batavia Town Board seeks sewer distri...

Batavia Town Board seeks sewer district improvement grant funding

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

The Batavia Town Board on Wednesday night passed six resolutions that set the wheels in motion to improve sewer districts along West Main Street Road, Oak Orchard Road and West Saile Drive. Following public hearings , the board approved measures to authorize capital improvement projects and funding through the issuance of serial bonds for Sewer District No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ... Jun 12 frogcycle 1
How do you feel about Joliet. (Apr '07) Jun 5 Robert Thomas 178
Neighbor of New Lenox May 30 Heywood Yablome 1
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) May 23 The Now Adult 15
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
News Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16) Aug '16 row row the boat 5
News Kendall board OKs - urban' chickens (Oct '10) May '16 Tamie 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,735 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC