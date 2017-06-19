Batavia Lions present annual scholarship awads
This spring, over twenty graduating seniors at Batavia High School and Notre Dame High School applied for scholarships, were interviewed by a committee of Lions Club members, and four were chosen to receive $1,000 each towards their college education. In addition, selected students from both Notre Dame and Batavia High School were awarded the Art Roth Fine Arts Award and the Bill Cook Scholar Athlete Award.
