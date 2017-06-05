Attorney general wants to keep pedophile locked up indefinitely
A man who spent nearly 20 years in prison for sexually abusing boys at Mooseheart near Batavia is seeking to have prison letters banned from a future trial to decide if he should be held under the Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act until he's no longer a danger. Chad Wahl's defense attorney argues the letters are "sexual fantasies" about boys and not specific plans, which is one of the conditions that would allow prison officials to seize the outgoing letters, copy them and use them against Wahl.
