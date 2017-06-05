Aldi to open renovated Elgin store

The Elgin store at 215 S. Randall Road is part of the company's nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 U.S. stores by 2020. In February, Aldi announced an aggressive $1.6 billion investment in its stores across the country, with nearly $180 million dedicated to enhancing more than 130 stores in Chicago and the surrounding metropolitan areas.

