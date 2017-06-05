Aldi to open renovated Elgin store
The Elgin store at 215 S. Randall Road is part of the company's nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 U.S. stores by 2020. In February, Aldi announced an aggressive $1.6 billion investment in its stores across the country, with nearly $180 million dedicated to enhancing more than 130 stores in Chicago and the surrounding metropolitan areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumbing down high school
|9 hr
|Maltamon
|26
|How do you feel about Joliet. (Apr '07)
|Jun 5
|Robert Thomas
|178
|Neighbor of New Lenox
|May 30
|Heywood Yablome
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|i love you (May '11)
|May 11
|April M.
|2
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC