6 a.m. start for soil-removal work at...

6 a.m. start for soil-removal work at ex-factory site in Batavia?

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Workers removing parking lots and contaminated soil at the former Siemens-Furnas site in Batavia may get to start the work extra early. Aldermen will vote Monday on letting the work start at 6 a.m. on Monday through Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ... Jun 12 frogcycle 1
How do you feel about Joliet. (Apr '07) Jun 5 Robert Thomas 178
Neighbor of New Lenox May 30 Heywood Yablome 1
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) May 23 The Now Adult 15
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May '17 Trumpisawesome 1
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
News Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16) Aug '16 row row the boat 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC