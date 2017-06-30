4 years for mentally ill man who fractured teen's pelvis outside Batavia Library

Russell J. Jenkins was sentenced to four years in prison Friday for pushing a 13-year-old to the ground, breaking his pelvis. Indicating she feared for the public's safety, a Kane County judge Friday sentenced a 38-year-old mentally ill man to four years in prison for pushing a 13-year-old, 75-pound boy to the ground outside the Batavia Public Library, breaking the boy's pelvis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.