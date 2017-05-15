Windmill back in place at Batavia lib...

Windmill back in place at Batavia library

Friday May 12 Read more: Daily Herald

The Batavia Public Library's American windmill, which has been absent since December 2014, was reinstalled Friday by Paul Behrends, the owner of a windmill and crane service near Champaign, Illinois. Paul Behrends guides the American windmill into place Friday at the Batavia Public Library.

