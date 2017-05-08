Warm weather sparks memories of former custard stand
A month or so ago, I mentioned a past fondness for the Gilles custard stand in St. Charles in the early 1990s, a small restaurant setting located just south of the corner of Randall Road and Main Street in a spot that longtime residents would remember housing the Dog 'n Suds. Shortly after that item appeared, a reader alerted me that the Gilles owner, Jim Lublow, had passed away in January.
