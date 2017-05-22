The Holmstad to host Senior Health and Fitness Fair May 31
In celebration of National Senior Health & Fitness Day, the public is invited to attend the Senior Health and Fitness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at The Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia. It is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
