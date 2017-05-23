St. Charles Singers to celebrate American music at June 3 concert
The St. Charles Singers will present a diverse program of American choral gems in their season finale concert program on Saturday, June 3, in St. Charles. The St. Charles Singers, conducted by Jeffrey Hunt, will cap off its 33rd concert season with "American Reflections," featuring the American music program that the professional chamber choir will tour in England later in the month.
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|The Now Adult
|15
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|i love you (May '11)
|May 11
|April M.
|2
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|May 6
|LEO 477
|1
|africans
|May 3
|April M.
|4
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
