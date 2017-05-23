St. Charles Singers to celebrate Amer...

St. Charles Singers to celebrate American music at June 3 concert

The St. Charles Singers will present a diverse program of American choral gems in their season finale concert program on Saturday, June 3, in St. Charles. The St. Charles Singers, conducted by Jeffrey Hunt, will cap off its 33rd concert season with "American Reflections," featuring the American music program that the professional chamber choir will tour in England later in the month.

