Record number of graduates for Waubon...

Record number of graduates for Waubonsee Community College's 50th year

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke served as commencement speaker for Waubonsee Community College May 13. A member of the college's original graduating class, Schielke has served as the mayor for 36 years. Waubonsee Community College celebrated its 49th commencement during two ceremonies at its Sugar Grove campus on Saturday, May 13. Since its first graduation ceremony in 1968, the college has awarded 23,358 degrees to local students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May 13 Trumpisawesome 1
i love you (May '11) May 11 April M. 2
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
News Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor... May 6 LEO 477 1
africans May 3 April M. 4
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
News Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16) Aug '16 row row the boat 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,753 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC