Record number of graduates for Waubonsee Community College's 50th year
Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke served as commencement speaker for Waubonsee Community College May 13. A member of the college's original graduating class, Schielke has served as the mayor for 36 years. Waubonsee Community College celebrated its 49th commencement during two ceremonies at its Sugar Grove campus on Saturday, May 13. Since its first graduation ceremony in 1968, the college has awarded 23,358 degrees to local students.
