Photos: Batavia Society of Artists and forget-me-nots

Jenny Wood hosted the Batavia Society of Artists today at her home on West Main Street Road, Batvavia, for a "sketch out," a chance for artists to paint and draw the landscape of her yard, which is well known locally for the annual bloom of forget-me-nots .

