Photos: Batavia Society of Artists and forget-me-nots
Jenny Wood hosted the Batavia Society of Artists today at her home on West Main Street Road, Batvavia, for a "sketch out," a chance for artists to paint and draw the landscape of her yard, which is well known locally for the annual bloom of forget-me-nots .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|i love you (May '11)
|May 11
|April M.
|2
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|May 6
|LEO 477
|1
|africans
|May 3
|April M.
|4
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|row row the boat
|5
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC