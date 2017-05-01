Lester: Cursive could be headed for a comeback

Cursive handwriting lessons -- which in recent years have become almost as obsolete as chalkboards -- might be headed for a comeback in Illinois schools as a result of one suburban lawmaker's quest. State Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch, a Westchester Democrat, tells me his legislation that would require Illinois schools to teach cursive handwriting came out of a dinner-table conversation with his wife, Shawnte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.